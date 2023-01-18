GA Artist Young Holyfield Keeps Em Shaking

Young Holyfield, American rapper/ songwriter Young Holyfield, American rapper/ songwriter Young Holyfield, American rapper/ songwriter Young Holyfield, American rapper/ songwriter Young Holyfield, American rapper/ songwriter

Atlanta Artist Young Holyfield Keeps Em Shaking With Latest Music Video Release

Music is my therapy. I let my pen caress the pages, while my emotions lubricate my thoughts. Music has always been my passion. Just never got a chance to tell my story, until now.” — Young Holyfield

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Holyfield Jr, known professionally as 'Young Holyfield' is a rapper/ songwriter. Born in Atlanta, GA (Grady Baby), Young Holyfield discovered his love for music at the age of 8, and wrote his first song at the age of 14. Young Holyfield grew up in a well known, well respected parts of Atlanta. Young Holyfield faced a lot of different challenges throughout young adulthood which ultimately led to him being incarcerated in one of the most dangerous prisons in Georgia (Reidsville). After being released, music came to a halt for Young Holyfield. Young Holyfield made the decision to school despite all the odds in the world stacked up against him. Never giving up, Young Holyfield graduated at the top of his class and moved forward to be the best Dental Surgical Assistant. Young Holyfield has worked in the field of Dentistry for 14 years.

Young Holyfield explained how "Keep Em Shaking" was realized. "First and foremost, let me say I had an exceptional team of creative thinkers. We wanted to get outside the box as much as possible, so we listened to the song countless times (literally day and night). We studied other videos and talent for added inspiration. Then the process began... before my team and I planned anything we set an exact budget. Next we searched for and found a location, based on the theme of the video. Our process included creating a storyboard to determine what equipment would be needed for each scene. Once we found the perfect film crew, we were able to the magic happen and together, we birthed a beautiful project."

Young Holyfield's video "Keep Em Shaking" has received significant attention across the whole urban scene and is playing everywhere from nightclubs to regional television like Video Hits! in Rochester, NY to a variety of Roku channels too. You can keep up on all the latest with Young Holyfield, including his highly anticipated upcoming release of "One Concern" via social media platforms: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/youngholyfield_/, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/michael.holyfield.315?mibextid=LQQJ4d, Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@michaelholyfield3?_t=8Xw36KSKq34&_r=1 and Youtube https://youtu.be/gGeBxzhkq_4.

Young Holyfield Keep’em Shaking (Official Video) ft. Kaine Yang