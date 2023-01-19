Submit Release
Truli Italian Food & Drink Starts The New Year Off With Accolades

Upstart modern trattoria & bar in Coconut Creek, Florida receives local and national praise.

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having just celebrated it's one-year anniversary, Truli Italian Food & Drink, located at Promenade at Coconut Creek, has become a favorite of locals and tourists alike. Currently, Google review scores are hovering around 4.6 and now the group, headed by restaurateur Doug Zeif, Founder and CEO of Truli Investors, Inc., is positioning the concept for expansion.

“It's been quite a year," Zeif said. "Our team has worked so hard- opening at the tail end of the pandemic- making Truli into something we can both be proud of and can replicate. We have just received two national distinctions- FastCasual.com sited us as a brand to watch in 2023, and PizzaMarketplace.com voted us into the top 100 in the U.S. These were both quite unexpected but, of course, welcomed.”

Zeif continued- "We currently have three 'deals' in-process and are hoping to at least open two more locations in 2023. We intend on shrinking the protypical footprint to between 3-4,000 square feet and plan to inegrate more technology into the operation to ease the labor shortage burden on the restaurants."

Truli Italian Food & Drink is a modern Italian Trattoria designed by Anne Faherty, with a significant alcoholic beverage element- cocktails on tap with batched & bottled, a forward- thinking, largely Italian wine program along with draft & bottled beers. Truli has many menu choices of Antipasti, Insalate, Pizze, Chef’s Favoriti, main Piatti, and a Create Your Own (“CYO”) section of the menu where Guests choose their noodle, choose their sauce and, if they so choose, add a protein or two to their meal.

“Building Truli during the tail end of the pandemic was challenging and risky, but our Truli Amazing team of dedicated experts overcame those challenges and we launched this brand”, said Zeif. “As you know there are a LOT of Mom & Pop Italian restaurants out there and a LOT of chains with larger footprints, full-service format. We aim to ‘hit it where they ain’t’- meaning smaller footprint, elevated fast-casual service, and delicious, craveable food & drink.”

http://www.truliitalian.com
About Truli Investors, Inc.
truli Investors, Inc. is the ownership entity of Truli Italian Food & Drink, headed up by Doug Zeif.

Media Contact:
Wendy Zipes-Hunter, Prana PR
Principal
wendy@prana-pr.com
(954) 815-2712
www.prana-pr.com

