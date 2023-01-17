Trio Bar in Jordan Becomes the First Bar in Middle East North Africa to Earn Autism Certification

Earns the Certified Autism Center™ designation as a commitment to inclusion

AMMAN, JORDAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trio Bar in Jordan has earned the coveted Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the credentialing body, the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This means that employees have received training and education through IBCCES to help them better understand and assist autistic visitors.

“We believe that this program is not only important for the well-being and success of our employees and clients on the autism spectrum, but also the overall culture and diversity of our organization,” observes Yazan Haddad, the owner of Trio Bar. “And at Trio, we are committed to creating a supportive environment for everyone. This is why we invested in the program as we help develop a more inclusive and understanding community.”

Many autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals often find it challenging to go to new places or plan family trips.

They worry that they may not find flexible options or accommodations and may encounter a lack of staff training. This is why IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for entertainment locations like Trio Bar.

“We designed our programs so that they go above and beyond the norm,” observes Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

“We always want those who are autistic or sensory-sensitive to travel confidently and enjoy their chosen destination with their families. Unfortunately, many facilities do not have the resources to help them fully understand how to approach, assist, and accommodate these visitors' needs. Trio Bar's commitment is a great step to offer more options in Aqaba.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the global leader in the cognitive disorder training and certification field for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals. In addition, the Board has created programs specifically for hospitality and entertainment organizations like hotels, theme parks, attractions, and bars. These programs help staff become more knowledgeable to cater to this growing but underserved part of the community.

IBCCES is the only credentialing board that offers these types of programs, where subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates provide training alongside long-term support, continuous learning solutions, on-site reviews, and more.

Families and travelers can also take advantage of a free online resource — AutismTravel.com, created by IBCCES. This resource lists certified destinations, connects families to each other and provides additional resources. Each destination has met the CAC requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Trio Bar

TRIO BAR is located in the beautiful city of Ayla Aqaba and is proud to offer a warm and inviting atmosphere for our guests. Our bar is the perfect place to gather with friends and enjoy delicious signature cocktails.

Since opening our doors in 2020, we have become one of the best spots in Aqaba for socializing and having a great time.

Our friendly staff is always on hand to make sure your experience at our bar is top-notch.

In addition to our signature drinks, we also offer a wide selection of beer, wine, and other beverages. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cocktail or something a little more unique, we've got you covered.