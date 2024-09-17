Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Enhances Accessibility by Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Ultimately, our goal is to provide quality family experiences and be a business that is inclusive of all people, regardless of disability or diagnosis.” — Wesley Heinz, WMSR executive director

CUMBERLAND, MD, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Maryland Scenic Railroad (WMSR) receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), demonstrating its commitment to providing an inclusive and accommodating environment for guests with autism and sensory sensitivities. The CAC designation is granted to organizations that undergo specialized training and certification in autism and sensory sensitivities, ensuring a safe and welcoming experience for all guests.

“The wheels are constantly turning on how we can work together to provide the best experience for individuals and families visiting Western Maryland. We recognize that each person has unique needs, and by obtaining training in autism and sensory-friendly strategies, we can make each visitor as comfortable as possible. Ultimately, our goal is to provide quality family experiences and be a business that is inclusive of all people, regardless of disability or diagnosis,” says Wesley Heinz, WMSR executive director.”

In addition to the certification, IBCCES conducted an onsite review at WMSR and provided recommendations on additional accommodations for visitors.

“We are honored to work with partners who share our commitment to creating inclusive and accommodating environments for guests of all abilities,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We’re proud to recognize WMSR as a Certified Autism Center™ and see their dedication to enhancing accessibility so every person can enjoy all the railroad has to offer.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###

About Western Maryland Scenic Railroad

Built to haul coal out of Maryland and Western Virginia, the Western Maryland Railway was one of the great railroads of the Appalachian Mountains. Today, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has revived the mountain spirit of Western Maryland, and one can now experience the scenic Allegheny Mountains from inside a comfortable streamline era passenger car.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.