Independent Living, Inc. Becomes a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™, Enhances Inclusive Workplace Practices

Embracing neurodiversity is not just about breaking down barriers for inclusion—it’s about tapping into the full potential of every mind to innovate, collaborate, and thrive together.” — Doug Hovey, CEO of Independent Living, Inc.

NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Living, Inc. achieves the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this certification, staff completed training and certification to better recruit and support neurodivergent employees, including those that are autistic, have ADHD, or are dyslexic. Additionally, IBCCES will provide a review of current practices to provide recommendations on additional inclusive workplace practices.

"I was so excited to learn about this organizational training opportunity for my agency,” shares Doug Hovey, CEO of Independent Living, Inc. “Embracing neurodiversity is not just about breaking down barriers for inclusion—it's about tapping into the full potential of every mind to innovate, collaborate, and thrive together. Understanding neurodiversity and our unique learning styles allows us to capitalize on the collective mind synergy among our employees.”

Independent Living, Inc. is committed to supporting independence, enhancing the quality of life, and advocating for people with disabilities. They remain steadfast in their goal of universal access and opportunity for all in the Hudson Valley region.

For more information about this important cause, please visit www.myindependentliving.org.

"Independent Living’s achievement of becoming a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ is a testament to their dedication and commitment to inclusivity,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their proactive approach to fostering a supportive environment for neurodivergent employees not only paves the way in setting a new standard for inclusivity, but it also exemplifies the positive impact of embracing diversity in the workplace."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Neurodiverse Workplace (CNW) or Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About Independent Living, Inc.

Independent Living, Inc. is a locally controlled, nonprofit agency operated by people with disabilities for people with disabilities, offering a wide range of programs and services dedicated to ensuring universal access and opportunity in every aspect of community life. Since 1987, we’ve served as a voice for people with disabilities living in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, and Westchester Counties.

Our efforts are directed to people of all ages having any disability, as well as to families, businesses, agencies, and municipalities. We are committed to the universal elimination of physical and attitudinal barriers, as well as assisting individuals with disabilities to make the transition from system dependency to independence successfully.

Since its inception in 1987, Independent Living, Inc. has remained steadfast in its mission to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities. With a comprehensive range of over 35 programs and services, independent Living, Inc. provides personalized support that empowers individuals to live independently, exercise control over their care decisions, and maintain their autonomy.

We strive to be the bridge that enables individuals, regardless of age or disability, to embrace their full potential and thrive in a fully integrated and barrier-free society.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.