InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved GPS Display for Vehicles (CLR-166)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to display GPS directions directly in front of the driver," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SIDE SUN VISOR DISPLAY SYSTEM. My design eliminates the need to repeatedly look away to view directions while driving."

The invention provides a safer GPS display for use in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to look down at a smartphone or a center dashboard screen. As a result, it enables the driver to maintain line-of-sight with the highway and traffic and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an effective and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

