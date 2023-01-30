S.T.A.R.S. LLC Is Proud To Announce Its Exclusive Collaboration With The Space Force Association & Unity
SFA is honored to collaborate with the STARS VR team on ensuring training mission sets are commensurate with the knowledge space professionals will need to better understand the critical USFA mission”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.T.A.R.S. VR, LLC (“the company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive collaboration with the Space Force Association (SFA) and Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading end-to-end platform for content creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision, to develop the “S.T.A.R.S. Mission Builder” a comprehensive mission builder platform leveraging the S.T.A.R.S. IP. This project will enable educators, space industry professionals and Space Force personnel to create their own S.T.A.R.S. missions with an accessible suite of tools, including a fully voiced AI storyteller named Luna.
The collaboration, first announced during the Unity I/ITSEC 2022 Customer Recognition and Awards Gala, will enable the company to access the full support of Unity products and services. This includes development resources, access to new Unity features and connections to Unity’s extensive game development network.
“The Space Force is looking to leverage Real-Time 3D technologies from the gaming industry to improve workforce training and space operations, and programs like S.T.A.R.S. Mission Builder will help accelerate that vision,” said John Cunningham, Head of Government and Aerospace at Unity. “We are pleased that S.T.A.R.S. VR, LLC has selected Unity as their RT3D development platform and we look forward to collaborating to bring this to market together.”
"The Space Force Association is honored to collaborate with the S.T.A.R.S. VR team on ensuring training mission sets are commensurate with the knowledge space professionals will need to better understand the critical United States Space Force (USSF) mission,” said Bill Woolf, President, Space Force Association.
George Paige, Hollywood producer and Co-Founder/ Executive Producer of S.T.A.R.S. VR said, “I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to bring together some of the top creative talent in film, television, and gaming, including leading real-time 3D development platform Unity, to work alongside the talented consortium of professionals from the space industry and Space Force Association in the development of S.T.A.R.S. VR, a one-of-a-kind, exciting VR edutainment production."
The S.T.A.R.S. Mission Builder is S.T.A.R.S. VR’s second project leveraging the S.T.A.R.S. (Spaceflight Training and Research Simulator) IP, and builds on the excitement of the upcoming project: Delta Liftoff. The company looks forward to providing further updates on both projects in the near future. For Further information about the company, please contact: Alexandria (Sasha) Stone, info@stars-vr.com.
About S.T.A.R.S. VR:
Produced in collaboration with expert technical consultants and space industry partners, S.T.A.R.S. VR is a virtual-reality application designed to inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts. This awe-inspiring virtual-reality experience contains an engaging narrative adventure, integrated educational content, game mechanics based on real-life physics, original music score and sound design, and multiple game modes.
S.T.A.R.S. VR is developed in partnership with the Space Force Association, an “independent non-profit organization that serves as the exclusive professional military association, space advocacy group, and space education association for the United States Space Force and space professionals at large.”
About the Space Force Association: The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
