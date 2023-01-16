Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023

January 16, 2023

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released the following statement:

“We join today with those across our nation and friends throughout the world who celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, a giant among men and one of the most powerful voices in American history.

“As a person of diverse Asian, Hispanic and Native Hawaiian heritage, I feel Dr. King’s aspiration for a more fair and equal society has been realized in some important ways and, yet, is not close to being achieved in too many others.

“Our nation is an extraordinary example of what comes from faith, hard work, strength, compassion, and courage. And even when we are divided as Americans on certain issues, Dr. King’s teachings remind us that we are all part of one human family, each with an equal right to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness.

“I hope the peace that Dr. King preached will be felt by everyone in Utah as we honor him today.“