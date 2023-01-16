RPMC Lasers Presents New Industrial and Life Science Products at SPIE Photonics West 2023
With the conclusion of another successful year for RPMC, it’s time when all eyes turn to Photonics West
This year, we have many new exciting products that we will be showcasing at Photonics West, and with the fewer travel restrictions, we are expecting another great show. I hope to see you there.”OFALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPMC Lasers will be showcasing a wide range of laser products including many new and industry-leading enhancements to existing products.
— Shawn Smith, Vice President of Sales
Laser Diodes –
RPMC will be introducing its new multimode laser diode catalog. The new catalog includes new wavelengths, higher output powers, and an expanded selection of packages and options. It also contains complete drawings for all packages, laser diode handling guidelines, and precautions.
These made-in-the-US, high-power, multimode laser diodes provide wavelengths from 400nm – 1900nm, a wide range of output powers and package types, and completely customized solutions. RPMC has been offering these high-quality laser diodes for over 25 years. The performance, reliability, and lifetimes are time-tested; if there is an issue for some reason, RPMC will make it right.
CW Lasers –
RPMC offers a wide selection of CW laser diode, DPSS modules, and multi-wavelength beam combiners used primarily in the Life Sciences. There are several new wavelengths to choose from and a range of sizes, price points, and integration levels suited for any application needing a CW laser source. RPMC helps its clients sort through the myriad of lasers and their options, ensuring they get the right laser source.
Additionally, RPMC is pleased to announce that the LBX-488, 488nm laser, is now available in 300mW. It includes integrated control electronics, SM/PM/MM fiber coupling options, USB and RS232 interfaces, and an external controller with a power display.
Pulsed Lasers –
Q-Shift - RPMC will introduce a new family of Q-switched lasers with a built-in nonlinear wavelength conversion stage that produces wavelengths that are not accessible with conventional solid-state laser sources.
These lasers have a typical pulse duration of 2 – 5 ns with pulse energy up to 50 mJ and repetition rates up to 100 Hz.
The pump source for the new Q-Shift family is either the Q2 laser (Nd:YAG) or the Q2HE laser (Nd:YLF).
The Q-Shift laser can also provide high peak intensity pulses in the visible wavelengths (blue, yellow, and red) with the attachable SHG or stand-alone H-SMART harmonic generator.
Applications for this new laser include LCD repair, Laser Dermatology, eye-safe LIDAR, and many others.
Alcor 920 – The next generation of the ALCOR 920 offers unmatched imaging performance thanks to HPC® Technology (High Pulse Contrast). HPC® increases average power while cleaning pulses; it’s the ultimate laser solution for 2-photon Microscopy.
The ALCOR 920 enables optimal brightness in your microscope.
• Up to 2.5W average power
• Short <100 fs pulses
• Clean pulses enabled by HPC® technology (High Pulse Contrast)
• Highest peak power on the market, leading to optimal brightness
RPMC Lasers was incorporated over 25 years ago and is the leading laser distributor in North America. They are an OEM supplier working with the technology-leading laser manufacturers from the US and Europe, supporting the Life Sciences, Medical, Industrial, and Military markets. RPMC offers diode lasers, laser modules, solid-state lasers and amplifiers, and fiber lasers and amplifiers. Also, they provide a wide range of custom solid-state lasers and laser diode subsystems.
RPMC Lasers
The Lasers You Need From The People You Trust. Our Experience, Your Advantage.
Michael Meyer
RPMC Lasers
+1 636-272-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other