RPMC Lasers Announces Revamped Knowledge Center
RPMC has recently completed a major update to their Knowledge Center, including an overhaul of their Lasers 101 Selection GuideO'FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPMC has recently completed a major update to their Knowledge Center, including an overhaul of their Lasers 101 Selection Guide and the addition of both 'FAQ' and 'Press Releases' pages. Through their Knowledge Center, RPMC provides their customers, and the laser community as a whole, with the resources necessary to choose which laser technology is best suited for their application.
RPMC's Knowledge Center has well-established 'Blogs' and 'Whitepapers' sections, with hundreds of articles covering everything from improving diode lifetime to optical alignment tips to application-specific laser source requirements. With the addition of the FAQ page, they hope to improve the user experience by quickly answering some of the more common questions, so one can be as informed as possible while in the research phase. Finally, the new Press Releases page compiles all major company announcements, from exclusive agreements to tradeshow exhibitions to significant website updates.
The Lasers 101 Selection Guide begins with defining solid-state lasers and the various sub-types and explaining the critical parameters involved. Finally, we provide a section dedicated to helping you choose the best laser, considering the principal characteristics by laser type, including wavelengths, beam & optical parameters, integration levels, and more.
For over 25 years, RPMC has worked extensively with various laser scientists & engineers and other industry professionals needing a laser source. This experience has provided their team with a wealth of knowledge about which laser parameters are important and matching the right laser to the application.
In addition to their experienced staff, who are more than happy to provide you with the service and support you need, RPMC also offers easy access to their knowledge of various laser technologies and applications on their website. "We want people to know that help is just a call or click away. Even if you aren't ready for a conversation, you can get answers to your questions and useful information from our Knowledge Center," says Dean Micke, President of RPMC Lasers.
About RPMC: RPMC Lasers was incorporated over 25 years ago and is a leading laser supplier in North America, focused on promoting industry-leading and emerging manufacturers while helping users find the right laser solutions for their application with standard and/or custom laser products. RPMC offers diode lasers, laser modules, solid-state lasers and amplifiers, and fiber lasers and amplifiers to the Scientific, Medical, Industrial, and Military markets.
