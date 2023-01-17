Vision Point Capital Facilitates Successful M&A Transaction between Airship and Unosquare
Vision Point Capital served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor for Airship. The terms of the transaction, which closed in Q4 2022, were not disclosed.
Our mission was to find the right buyer with the right deal economics, as well as the right strategic fit for Airship and its customers. We’re extremely pleased with the outcome on all fronts.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, U.S.A, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Point Capital (“VPC”), an investment banking leader in M&A transactions, ESOP transactions, and business valuations, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Airship by Unosquare.
— Chris Gomes - Managing Director of M&A
“We are extremely excited to be joining the Unosquare team,” said Trent Kocurek, Co-Founder & CEO of Airship. “Not only will we continue to deliver the value and experiences that our clients expect from us, we now have the opportunity to bring myriad additional offerings to the market that will increase our ability to serve and create transformational change.”
Unosquare’s acquisition of Airship is a key part of its strategy to provide clients with the highest quality nearshore and onshore delivery of digital transformation and product engineering services. Airship adds more onshore delivery capability and vertical specialization to Unosquare’s suite of digital services.
“As a growing, successful business, we had many potential buyers reach out to inquire about acquiring our company,” said Adam Aldrich, Co-founder & CEO of Airship. “We decided to engage Vision Point Capital to advise us through the acquisition process and ensure we found the right fit for our company, team, and customers. Vision Point Capital’s guidance ensured we maximized the terms of our deal and helped us understand all the ins and outs of the process, as well as the decisions we’d need to make along the way to a successful close. Working with them was a great experience, and we wouldn’t have achieved our acquisition goals without them.”
“It’s been an honor working with Trent and Adam at Airship on their transaction,” said Chris Gomes, Managing Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Vision Point Capital. Our mission for them was to find the right buyer with the right deal economics, as well as the right strategic fit for the Airship team and their customers. We’re extremely pleased with the outcome on all fronts.
The Vision Point Capital deal team working on this transaction included Chris Gomes, Justin Pate, Will Rodriguez, and Matt Stein.
ABOUT VISION POINT CAPITAL
Vision Point Capital is the premier financial advisory firm dedicated to putting business owners in control of their future. For over 20 years, our advisors have supported clients nationwide with their complex business transaction needs.
Specializing in M&A transactions, ESOPs, and business valuations, we bring together the three core services needed to make the most of your business investment. Whether you’re looking to determine the true value of your business, maximize your personal liquidity, grow your business, or sell your business, Vision Point Capital has the insights & expertise to make your vision a reality.
