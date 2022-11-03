Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,205 in the last 365 days.

Vision Point Capital Successfully Facilitates M&A Transaction between TitleTap and ProfitSolv

Vision Point Capital Successfully Facilitates M&A Transaction between TitleTap and ProfitSolv

Vision Point Capital Successfully Facilitates M&A Transaction between TitleTap and ProfitSolv

Vision Point Capital ran an effective, efficient process that highlighted our market fit and brought the right buyers to the table to create meaningful synergies for our customers, team, and partners.”
— Dean Collura - Co-Founder & CEO at TitleTap
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Point Capital (“VPC”), an investment banking leader in M&A transactions, ESOP transactions, and business valuations, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TitleTap by ProfitSolv.

Vision Point Capital served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor for TitleTap. The terms of the transaction, which closed on September 30, 2022, were not disclosed.

“Vision Point Capital has proven to be a best-in-class investment banking firm throughout the entire M&A transaction,” said Dean Collura, Co-Founder and CEO at TitleTap. “They ran an effective, efficient process that highlighted our market fit and growth trajectory, and they brought the right buyers to the table to create meaningful synergies that provide even more value for our customers, team, and partners.”

“We had a wonderful experience working with Vision Point Capital,” said Eliot Dill, Co-Founder and COO at TitleTap. “They went beyond simply facilitating our M&A transaction by strategizing with us and educating us at each step along the way. They were transparent with their communication, kept our expectations aligned through the ebb and flow of the deal-making process, and solved potential issues quickly before they became deal killers. Chris and his team were highly engaged and accessible whenever we needed them, and they provided the level of experience and knowledge we’d expect from the largest investment banks with the detailed attention and white glove service of a boutique firm.”

“I’m thrilled for Dean, Eliot, and their entire team as they join the ProfitSolv family,” said Chris Gomes, Managing Director of M&A at Vision Point Capital. “The combination of the two companies unlocks new value for their customers, creates a comprehensive suite of software solutions for legal, accounting, and other professional services firms, and furthers their position as a market leader in their category.”

TitleTap was founded in 2010 to fill a void in the title marketing space. Starting with a single product built to quickly calculate title insurance quotes, the firm has since expanded into a robust digital marketing platform that makes marketing online easier, faster, and more effective for their customers.

ABOUT VISION POINT CAPITAL

Vision Point Capital is the premier financial advisory firm dedicated to putting business owners in control of their future. For over 20 years, our advisors have supported clients nationwide with their complex business transaction needs.

Specializing in complex business valuations, ESOPs, and M&A transactions, we bring together the three core services needed to make the most of your business investment. Whether you’re looking to determine the true value of your business, maximize your personal liquidity, or grow your business, Vision Point Capital has the insights & expertise to make your vision a reality.

Matt Stein
Vision Point Capital
info@visionpointcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Vision Point Capital Successfully Facilitates M&A Transaction between TitleTap and ProfitSolv

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.