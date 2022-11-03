Vision Point Capital Successfully Facilitates M&A Transaction between TitleTap and ProfitSolv
Vision Point Capital ran an effective, efficient process that highlighted our market fit and brought the right buyers to the table to create meaningful synergies for our customers, team, and partners.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Point Capital (“VPC”), an investment banking leader in M&A transactions, ESOP transactions, and business valuations, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TitleTap by ProfitSolv.
— Dean Collura - Co-Founder & CEO at TitleTap
Vision Point Capital served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor for TitleTap. The terms of the transaction, which closed on September 30, 2022, were not disclosed.
“Vision Point Capital has proven to be a best-in-class investment banking firm throughout the entire M&A transaction,” said Dean Collura, Co-Founder and CEO at TitleTap. “They ran an effective, efficient process that highlighted our market fit and growth trajectory, and they brought the right buyers to the table to create meaningful synergies that provide even more value for our customers, team, and partners.”
“We had a wonderful experience working with Vision Point Capital,” said Eliot Dill, Co-Founder and COO at TitleTap. “They went beyond simply facilitating our M&A transaction by strategizing with us and educating us at each step along the way. They were transparent with their communication, kept our expectations aligned through the ebb and flow of the deal-making process, and solved potential issues quickly before they became deal killers. Chris and his team were highly engaged and accessible whenever we needed them, and they provided the level of experience and knowledge we’d expect from the largest investment banks with the detailed attention and white glove service of a boutique firm.”
“I’m thrilled for Dean, Eliot, and their entire team as they join the ProfitSolv family,” said Chris Gomes, Managing Director of M&A at Vision Point Capital. “The combination of the two companies unlocks new value for their customers, creates a comprehensive suite of software solutions for legal, accounting, and other professional services firms, and furthers their position as a market leader in their category.”
TitleTap was founded in 2010 to fill a void in the title marketing space. Starting with a single product built to quickly calculate title insurance quotes, the firm has since expanded into a robust digital marketing platform that makes marketing online easier, faster, and more effective for their customers.
ABOUT VISION POINT CAPITAL
Vision Point Capital is the premier financial advisory firm dedicated to putting business owners in control of their future. For over 20 years, our advisors have supported clients nationwide with their complex business transaction needs.
Specializing in complex business valuations, ESOPs, and M&A transactions, we bring together the three core services needed to make the most of your business investment. Whether you’re looking to determine the true value of your business, maximize your personal liquidity, or grow your business, Vision Point Capital has the insights & expertise to make your vision a reality.
