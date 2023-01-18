Alcott Global Launches the Supply Chain Learning Solutions by Partnering with Supply Chain Leaders and Experts

Alcott Global High Impact Learning Solutions - The CHAIN Leadership Model, Alcott Global Supply Chain Academy, Custom Workshops Alcott Supply Chain Academy

The Platform Provides High-impact Learning Modules Designed and Taught by Supply Chain Leaders and University Professors, Aiming to Support Companies’ Growth

The feedback received in interactions with over 10,000 Executives in our events, podcasts, and executive search have shown clearly a BIG need for learning tailored to the Supply Chain reality” — Radu Palamariu, Managing Director, Alcott Global

SINGAPORE, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcott Global, an Executive Search consulting company and learning solutions provider for the world’s top companies in supply chain, logistics, tech in transportation, and eCommerce, announces the launch of 3 programs aiming to help the Supply Chain professionals and Leaders to be ready to navigate the complex supply chains of this decade.

Shub Faujdar, Global Head of Training and Development at Alcott Global, states that “Launching the Learning Solutions is a great achievement and strongly linked with our company’s vision to connect the Supply Chain Ecosystem and Upgrade it. Professional training is needed more than ever in this competitive market context that is constantly challenging us to think about new programs that would benefit the business environment at large. The programs we offer address our constant priority to bring value and professional services to our partners, supporting them in developing their employees and growing their businesses.”

1. CHAIN Model Leadership Workshops: The CHAIN Leadership Model, distilled from our in-depth conversations with some of the world’s leading supply chain experts, gives a common framework of competency development across supply chain. CHAIN stands for Collaborative, Holistic, Adaptable, Influential, Narrative.

The CHAIN workshops target the development of leadership and business skills for supply chain professionals, equipping and empowering the members of the supply chain organization in solving the inherent issues that plague most Supply Chain organizations, and aim at breaking the silos to create unified supply chains. Business and leadership training needs to be taught at all levels of the supply chain organization, as everyone needs to be aware of the impact their work has on the business. When resource scarcity, workforce shortages, and transportation bottlenecks hit, the supply chain organization is the one keeping shelves stocked and is expected to stop the businesses’ bottom lines from plummeting.

2. Customized Live Learning Programs: Whether it is 10 people workshops spread across a few sessions, 500+ people business talks monthly, or 10,000+ people learning fiesta across multiple weeks, this program covers it all. These are hyper-focused programs where Alcott Global team works closely with the organization in providing them with the best learning solutions customized to the measure of success of the organization.

Organizations can use the end-to-end suite of services below or choose solutions that meet their unique needs or fill gaps in their existing learning solutions

3. Supply Chain Academy, the micro-learning platform seeks to make the learning experience fun while catering to modern-day supply chain professionals’ continuous learning needs in a customized manner.

The platform provides high-impact learning modules designed and taught by current supply chain business leaders and university professors who understand the complex supply chains of today and can help in building leaders of the future. At the moment there are available 55 online courses, featuring 800+ bite-sized video clips recorded by experts covering functional, business, and data & digital skills, with a new set of courses being launched every quarter.

Individuals and organizations have the option to take customized assessments for each job profile and the corresponding competencies, including the level of seniority. It is benchmarked against thousands of employees from the industry, with the possibility of an organization-wide competency rating to identify any significant gaps from the industry standard.

The idea is to use the academy to build the base knowledge of the entire organization and transfer end-to-end knowledge to the many pillars of the Supply Chain across the value chain while going to relevant topics like Sustainability, Supply Chain Resilience, and Visibility.

An Inc.com article stated that approximately 80% of people who make New Year’s resolutions have dropped them by the second week of February, based on research conducted by Strava. Starting now with the tools offered by Alcott Global Learning Solutions, especially with the CHAIN Model new module Planning Your Year, we encourage supply chain professionals to use the resources available to support them in achieving their goals. We are happy to get in touch with professionals willing to help their teams and organizations to upskill their teams, with personalized programs designed to suit their individual needs.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides Executive Search and Learning Solutions for the world’s top companies in eCommerce, supply chain, logistics, and tech in transportation with offices in Singapore and Switzerland. We focus our efforts at a global level, with projects in US, LATAM, European, Middle East and Asian markets, since our global clients have different challenges in each region. We aim to become the long-term partner for our clients in attracting, retaining, and developing supply chain and logistics talent. Our latest projects, the launch of the Alcott Global Supply Chain Academy or the Supplify platform (https://getsupplify.com/) are tools enabling us to be true to our vision of connecting the Supply Chain Ecosystem and Upgrading it.

Alcott Global Supply Chain Academy at a Glance