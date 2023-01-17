Better days for BRAZIL
The song "Os Dias Vão Melhorar" is launched at the right time
"Wow ! How unique, how ambitious, how epic, this message! Very admirable, I truly congratulate your vision. Freddy, you're clearly a talented singer, writer and arranger, congrats!"”SAINT RéMY DE PROVENCE, FRANCE, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hello, Amid current events, the Brazilian version of "Welcome to Brighter Days" is particularly meaningful. In this tense climate, this song by Freddy Zucchet feels good! In its first release, listeners expressed their pleasure with the song and its unifying lyrics. “The poetic and positive lyrics are seductive and moving, and the mellow rhythm of Bossa Nova is like a lullaby” (Nathan Frickman). "Os Dias vão Melhorar" is available in over 100 countries. Thank you for sharing about this warm and timely song!
— Adrian Zagoritis - London (Producer World Music Award)
- "Os Dias Vão Melhorar": The Brazilian artists
Camila Andrade provides the lead vocals; Freddy Zucchet is on the guitar and backing vocals with musicians from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
“Thanks to the Internet, it is easy to organize castings,” says Freddy, who wanted a modern Bossa Nova version. “I chose to work with Camila Andrade who has been listening since an early age — thanks to her parents — to Tom Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, João Gilberto and then Caetano Veloso, Chico Buarque, Milton Nascimento, Gilberto Gil. In the Bossa Nova genre, these are legendary artists I also admire. We were on the same page regarding the goals, and the complicity was instant.” Before the final mixing stage, Freddy integrated modern synthesizer sounds to enrich the production and enhance the acoustic instruments.
- Welcome to Brighter Days: artists from 5 continents
The initial concept is to offer the possibility to artists from each country to create their own version of "Welcome to Brighter Days" in their own language... To date, there are several versions of the song: USA, India, Indonesia, Sweden, France, Brazil and soon, China... Freddy collaborates with artists on 5 continents! Where will the next version be produced?
- A call to labels
It's not easy to create, develop, collaborate, and distribute all over the world independently. Freddy has started the process. It would be great to benefit from the relay of a music label, license, edition, synchro or other so that this song continues its humanist way on the roads of the world. Thank you in advance for your proposals, which will be examined with the greatest attention.
COMMENTS
"What an amazing music to inspire people, you have to listen to it, feel it"
Rebecca James - Apple Music
"Great work! Freddy is an artist who knows perfectly well what he wants."
Mickael Vail Blum - Producer Los Angeles (Madonna, Joan Baez, Prince, Mickael Jackson, Pink Floyd)
SOME NUMBERS
578 YouTube comments for the American version
1 000 000 Welcome views on Freddy Zucchet channel
23,900 monthly Spotify for artists listeners
ABOUT FREDDY ZUCCHET
Freddy Zucchet is a songwriter and producer. His musical activities focus on three main areas:
- Young Audiences
- International Achievements
- Electro
He has created live events and shows with audiences up to 12,500 spectators.
His daughters Elinor and Romy Zucchet are in charge of social networks and press relations.
LABELS
Auvidis Naïve - France
Editions Lugdivine - France
Xing Records - Netherlands
Cleopatra Records Hollywood - Los Angeles, USA
