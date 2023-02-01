French artist Freddy Zucchet signs with Los Angeles- based Cleopatra Records label
Brian Perera, President of Cleopatra Records Hollywood confirms his interest in Freddy's achievements and song "We Need Water & Rain".
We Need Water & Rain“, this Pop Rock song, fits perfectly into the catalog of the Cleopatra Records label.”SAINT RéMY DE PROVENCE, FRANCE, FRANCE, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After "Welcome to Brighter Days" and a collaboration with prestigious producer Michael Vail Blum (Madonna, Joan Baez, Prince, Michael Jackson...), Freddy Zucchet worked with artists from London and Los Angeles to record his new song "We Need Water & Rain".
— Brian Perera
Appreciating Freddy’s song and achievements, Brian Perera, President of Cleopatra Records Hollywood, contacted him to offer an agreement. Matt Green, Vice President of Acquisitions, handled the administrative and technical aspects of the contract.
By this agreement with the legendary Los Angeles label, Freddy has the honor of joining artists such as Stephen Stills (Crosby Nash and Young), Yes, MC5, Santana, Elton John, Bob Marley, Jimmy Page, and the young artists of today's new American scene. "Wow, that feels weird!“ Says Freddy with a laugh.
Cleopatra Records Inc. includes many other labels of diverse, and sometimes very specialized styles. “This agreement with Freddy Zucchet contributes to the opening of Cleopatra. “We Need Water & Rain“, this Pop Rock song, fits perfectly into the catalog of the label," says Brian Perera.
Cleopatra, in partnership with the distributor The Orchard - SONY Music, broadcasts "We Need Water & Rain" on 150 platforms accessible to over 100 countries.
The song
The theme of the song is the quest for water, a daily worry for many humans that resonates particularly in this period of accelerated global warming. “While the theme is serious, the lyrics are evocative and poetic," adds Freddy, "not didactic or moralistic.” The overall sound is pop rock, and the structure of the song is reminiscent of traditional African songs and Gospel incantations.
The singer Rudiger is particularly engaged. The power of his singing, the technical possibilities of his voice with its wide range, and his masterly interpretation are deeply moving.
If a successful song is the result of the mysterious alchemy between lyrics, music, interpretation, and production, such an osmosis is rare. As Veselina Gerova, The Next Web, points out, "We Need Water & Rain" ticks all the boxes. Lyrics, music, interpretation, and production are top notch. This project is a great success!"
The artists
Claire Namayanja – London, UK
Claire Namayanja is a singer from London and a specialist of Gospel choirs. (Full presentation in the press kit available for download)
Rudiger – Los Angeles, USA
Rudiger is a fabulous artist who co-wrote songs with producer Rob Fusari
(Beyonce, Lady Gaga). Rudiger regularly records for Universal and for brands such as Budweiser, Fanta and Coca Cola (Full presentation in the press kit available for download)
Freddy Zucchet – Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France (Full biography available for download.)
