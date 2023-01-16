Press Releases

01/16/2023

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Elections on February 28 for Three State Representative Seats in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford, and West Hartford

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, February 28, 2023, as the date to hold special elections to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives. They include:

the 6 th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Hartford and West Hartford and was most recently held by Edwin Vargas;

the 100 th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Middletown and was most recently held by Quentin “Q” Williams; and

the 148th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Stamford and was most recently held by Daniel Fox.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs for each of these districts on Friday, January 13, 2023.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s special election writs for the 6th Assembly District

**Download: Governor Lamont’s special election writ for the 100th Assembly District

**Download: Governor Lamont’s special election writ for the 148th Assembly District