Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,454 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Elections on February 28 for Three State Representative Seats in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford, and West Hartford

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

01/16/2023

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Elections on February 28 for Three State Representative Seats in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford, and West Hartford

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, February 28, 2023, as the date to hold special elections to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives. They include:

  • the 6th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Hartford and West Hartford and was most recently held by Edwin Vargas;
  • the 100th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Middletown and was most recently held by Quentin “Q” Williams; and
  • the 148th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Stamford and was most recently held by Daniel Fox.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs for each of these districts on Friday, January 13, 2023.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s special election writs for the 6th Assembly District
**Download: Governor Lamont’s special election writ for the 100th Assembly District
**Download: Governor Lamont’s special election writ for the 148th Assembly District

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Elections on February 28 for Three State Representative Seats in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford, and West Hartford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.