New RetailNext Innovations Help Stores Future-Proof In 2023
RetailNext's latest suite of cutting-edge technologies is helping retailers optimize performance, solve problems, and gain a competitive edge in the new year.
Shopper behavior will continue to change at pace during 2023, so it’s vital that brick-and-mortar retailers future-proof themselves with the latest technologies”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the global expert and market leader in smart store solutions for modern retailers, today announced the successful delivery of several next-generation technologies geared towards optimizing in-store performance and solving retail challenges in 2023 and beyond. The latest suite of game-changing innovations from RetailNext — which range from sophisticated video player and asset protection solutions to advanced AI-powered traffic tracking systems — are helping hundreds of retailers worldwide enhance customer experiences, cut costs, explore new opportunities, and boost sales.
RetailNext is showcasing its innovative solutions and industry-leading expertise at NRF 2023 held by the National Retail Federation at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
“Shopper behavior will continue to change at pace during 2023, so it’s vital that brick-and-mortar retailers future-proof themselves with the latest technologies,” said RetailNext CTO, Jason Luther. “Looking ahead, smart machines and digital solutions will play an increasingly important role in store operations, freeing up staff to focus on the areas in which they excel, such as customer service. RetailNext is proud to be pioneering the newest systems to help stores drive efficiencies, increase productivity, and grow revenue.”
Nine New Future-Proof Features
1. Deep Learning-Based Human Detection: RetailNext’s state-of-the-art Aurora V2 customer activity recognition system is now even more capable with improved tracking accuracy (including more reliable tracking of individuals who are crouching, bowing, and sitting) and enhanced gender and classification. By installing an Aurora V2 sensor at a tilt point, retailers can now also capture foot traffic passing by the store. Combined with RetailNext’s advanced analytics, this allows store leaders to better understand capture rates and evaluate the effectiveness of window displays, greeters, and other outward-facing visual merchandising.
2. Mobile App Improvements: RetailNext’s powerful mobile app has been significantly upgraded with the addition of Last Year (LY) comparisons for metrics, as well as general improvements in appearance, UX, Android functionality, and customer assistance response times. A regional (multi-store) roll-up view with aggregate KPIs and stores ranking is also planned for release soon, allowing senior managers to check store performance on the fly.
3. Asset Protection and Video Player Enhancements: Improvements have been made to motorized camera functionality, with intelligent optical pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) controls allowing for faster real-time responses to in-store incidents. New PTZ functionality is also available for 360° camera systems, allowing staff to explore panoramic video feeds from all angles — a major asset for effective and efficient incident investigation.
Building on the previous years’ upgrades to its video player solution - that include adaptive streaming, floorplan-linked video maps, and bandwidth limits to allow for efficient identification and observation of store incidents- RetailNext is proud to introduce a new suite of significant enhancements to its video player. Customers can now also enjoy easier timeline navigation, authenticated exports, improved stability and performance as well as enhanced playback through local appliances and the RetailNext mobile app.
4. More Localization Support: With more than 400 retail partners in 90 different countries, RetailNext aims to be a leader in localization. To this end, there is now added support across mobile apps for all 18 supported locales (including region and language), as well as improved localization on the web, with better support for localized dates and times.
5. API for Point-of-Sale Transaction Uploads: Users can now upload individual (or a small set of) transactions in near real-time to the RetailNext platform via an API. This accelerated process enables analysis and action without delay, even during busy holiday periods. Improved backend systems can also better handle higher POS volumes, even at peak times.
6. Single Sign-On Enhancements: It’s now possible to pre-provision and bulk manage SSO (Single Sign-On) users via UI, API, or CSV. Additionally, store leaders have the power to choose how to manage user/location profiles, specify enterprise groups, and set custom sign-in page messaging. This means being able to manage many users securely and seamlessly, keeping business operations running at maximum efficiency.
7. Continued Response to Customer Privacy and Security Needs: Users now have the ability to restrict RetailNext employee access to customer subscriptions by the user and/or geography, heightening privacy and security.
8. Improved Configuration for Efficient Deployments: RetailNext partners now have the ability to add RetailNext Aurora systems in bulk for faster and smoother installations.
9. Optimization Dashboard: The RetailNext dashboard continued to receive a number of improvements over the past two years, including intelligent staffing recommendations based on predicted traffic and shoppers-per-labor-hour, weekly analysis by day and hour, longer-term traffic forecasts, and built-in insights for planning the weeks ahead.
