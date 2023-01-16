Connected Cars adopts Microsoft Connected Fleets reference architecture at CES 2023
Connected Cars demonstrating how quality diagnostic tester-grade data can impact business value for automotive dealers, leasing companies & fleets as a Microsoft featured partner at CES2023.
Connected Cars in deep discussion with Microsoft about how partners can streamline and add value to their solutions and allow multiple solution elements to be composed to drive customer value more quickly and efficiently.
Connected Cars announces their product suite is being enhanced by integration with Microsoft Connected Fleets reference architecture. In so doing, customers will benefit from access to diagnostics tester-grade telematics data in combination with industry-specific front ends to enhance operational optimization and customer loyalty.
The Connected Fleets reference architecture enables an ecosystem of partners and partner solutions for fleet management by simplifying specialized analytics value extraction from vehicle data and streamlining integration with business systems.
By doing so partners can streamline and add value to their solutions and allow multiple solution elements to be composed to drive customer value more quickly and efficiently.
This reference architecture meets a rarely met need in the industry for composability of solutions and builds on Connected Cars' experience in the Automotive and Mobility market as well as an extensive set of platform capabilities delivered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365.
“We are building one of the most compelling ecosystems for mobility innovation, connecting millions of vehicles and thousands of organizations, all based on the largest and broadest data set from vehicles in the world.” said Mads Gregersen, CEO of Connected Cars. He added, “This collaboration with Microsoft is a big step in the right direction towards making connectivity accessible and profitable for organizations across the globe.”
“Connected Cars will help bring easy vehicle integration, workshop support, and end-user services to Microsoft Connected Fleets. The connected vehicle, fleet, and mobility market is undergoing significant transformation, and this growth requires expanded solutions for a digitally transformed world,” said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industry, Microsoft. “Our goal is to enable partner solutions via an active ecosystem that will accelerate the development of nimble, right-sized solutions that allow customers to realize more capability and value.”
Visibility at CES 2023
Connected Cars demonstrated their product suite focusing on how retrofit telematics data can be collected and converted to business value as a part of the Microsoft stand at CES 2023 – stand 6017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
To learn more about the Connected Fleets reference architecture, visit Microsoft’s Automotive Industry Blog.
View demos that were showcased at CES and read more about the Connected Cars’ experience at CES.
Priti Gupta
Connected Cars A/s
+45 31 55 72 21
pg@connectedcars.dk
Automotive decision makers from 22 countries flock the Connected Cars booth in the Microsoft arena at CES2023