Digital Mobile X Ray Devices Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobile X Ray Devices Market Value and CAGR

Digital mobile x-ray devices are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, reaching USD 4.6 million in 2021. Digital mobile x-ray devices are expected to grow in popularity due to a number of factors, including increasing awareness about their benefits, increased adoption among hospitals, and an increasing demand from surgeons, radiologists, and dentists.

The mobile X-ray device is a medical device that uses X-rays to diagnose and monitor patients. In this blog post, we will explore the mobile X-ray market and its growth prospects and discuss some of the challenges and opportunities facing it. It’s a relatively new technology that’s quickly becoming popular among doctors and patients alike.



Digital Mobile X Ray Devices Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Medical imaging and healthcare segments are among the key growth drivers for the market, along with emerging economies' growing demand for these devices, and a growing investment in research and development. There are, however, some key risks associated with the market, including technological challenges, an increase in component prices, and cyber attack.

Digital Mobile X Ray Devices Market Key players

The major competitors in the Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices market are Toshiba Corporation, Carestream Health, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, MinXray Inc., Samsung, and KA Imaging.

Digital Mobile X Ray Devices Market Segmentations

By Technology

• Direct Radiography

• Computed Radiography

By Application

• Chest Imaging

• Dental Imaging

• Orthopedic Imaging

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics



Table of content

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

2.1 Our Research Methodology

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Assumptions for the study

2.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Regional Snapshot

3.3 Segment Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Forces

5.1 What’s Driving the Market

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants

5.2.3 Power of Buyer

5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product

5.2.5 Degree of Competition

….TOC to be Continued.



