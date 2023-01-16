Bundling Tape Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

3M, Intertape, Tesa, Canadian, Saint-Gobain Performance, Krush Adhesive Tape, Sekisui TA, Pro Tapes & Specialties, PPM are some of the major key players.

Bundling tape is a staple of typical office, home, and retail settings. It's used to hold boxes, packaging, and more securely. And despite its ubiquity, it's not an easy product to sell on its own. The market for bundling tape will grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2018-2025 due to the rise of electronic and paper-based system usage in businesses.

This increase is also attributed to consumers' demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials. The growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the increasing popularity of construction and infrastructure projects and the growing demand for tapes for packaging and other industrial purposes.



Bundling Tape Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growing adoption of bundling tape by various industries is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for bundled tapes from the automotive and construction sectors is likely to propel the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for differentiated products is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the bundling tape market. Another key driver of the market growth is growing awareness about environmental issues such as climate and pollution.

The bundling tape market is growing rapidly, but there are a number of risks associated with it. One risk is that companies may overproduce either too much or not enough tapes, leading to a glut in the market and lower prices. Another risk is that some customers might not like the new packaging, which would negatively impact sales. Additionally, if a company's suppliers experience quality issues, then the company could find it hard to produce or deliver tapes on time.

Bundling Tape Market Keyplayers

Bundling Tape Market Segmentations

By Type

Single Sided Tapes

Double Sided Tapes

By Application

Strapping

Insulation

Carton Sealing

Sealing

Others



