Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Value and CAGR

The aircraft evacuation systems market is estimated to grow from $1 Billion in 2020 to $ 1.62 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Aircraft evacuation systems serve as safety equipment that enables the flight crew to evacuate passengers quickly and safely in crisis situations. Aircraft such as military aircraft, commercial aircraft, and civil aircraft are fitted with these evacuation systems that can automatically inflated and unfold slides when the emergency exit is opened.



Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market has experienced a positive growth impact due to various key factors. There's been an increase in demand for new commercial aircraft, growth in global passenger traffic, and increased defense expenditure from developing countries. Additionally, the worldwide Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market is propelling with contributions from various intended audiences such as aircraft component manufacturers, air force authorities, regulatory bodies, component providers, research institutes, and government authorities.

Some of the key factors influencing the growth of the aircraft evacuation systems market include:

1) The increased awareness about aviation-related hazards and their potential consequences, including terrorist attacks;

2) The increasing prevalence of air travel and the resultant increase in passenger loads;

3) The growing demand for safer and more efficient evacuation procedures; and

4) The development of novel aircraft evacuation systems.



Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Keyplayers

Commercial aircraft evacuation systems (U.S.) are led by Zodiac Aerospace of France, United Technologies Corporation of the United States, Cobham plc of the United Kingdom, and Honeywell International Inc.



Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Segmentations

By Equipment Type

• Life Vests

• Ejection Seats

• Emergency Floatation

• Evacuation Slide

• Evacuation Raft

By Aircraft Types

• Commercial Aircrafts

• Defense Aircrafts

By Fitting

• Line fit

• Retrofit



