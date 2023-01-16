Air Entraining Agents Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Key players in the market for air-entraining agents BASF SE (Germany), W R Grace & Co. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Dow Chemical Company (US).

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Entraining Agents Market Value and CAGR

The air entraining agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period 2017-2026, as per a report by Douglas Insights. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for fuel efficiency and environmental protection in aircraft.

Air Entraining Agents Market Growth Drivers and Risks



Air entraining agents are used in aircraft for de-icing, humidifying, and cooling purposes. These agents are also used to prevent fogging on windows, improve visibility, and reduce noise levels in the aircraft cabin. Due to these benefits, the demand for air entraining agents is growing rapidly in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing pollution levels in this region.

In terms of applications, airports are major end users of air entraining agents due to their need for improved visibility and reduced noise levels. Other important applications include de-icing aircrafts, reducing humidity inside buildings, and improving air quality.

Air Entraining Agents Market Keyplayers

BASF SE (Germany), W R Grace & Co. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Dow Chemical Company (US), Arkema SA (France), Kao Corporation (Japan), and Akzo Nobel N.V. are some of the key players in the market for air-entraining agents.



Air Entraining Agents Market Segmentations

By Application

• Light Weight Concrete

• High Density Concrete

• Mass Concrete

• Ready-mix Concrete

• Others

By End-Use

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Air Entraining Agents Market

2.2. Global Air Entraining Agents Market Snapshot



3 . AIR ENTRAINING AGENTS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Air Entraining Agents Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Air Entraining Agents Market

3.4. Opportunities of Air Entraining Agents Market

3.5. Trends of Air Entraining Agents Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Air Entraining Agents Market

3.7. Air Entraining Agents Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Application

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by End-Use

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Air Entraining Agents Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Air Entraining Agents Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Air Entraining Agents Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Air Entraining Agents Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak on Air Entraining Agents Market

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Air Entraining Agents Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Air Entraining Agents Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis on Air Entraining Agents Market



6 . GLOBAL AIR ENTRAINING AGENTS MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview by Application

6.2 Global Air Entraining Agents Market Analysis by Application

6.3 Market Analysis of Light Weight Concrete by Regions

6.4 Market Analysis of High Density Concrete by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Mass Concrete by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Ready-mix Concrete by Regions

6.7 Market Analysis of Others by Regions



7 . GLOBAL AIR ENTRAINING AGENTS MARKET ANALYSIS BY END-USE

7.1 Overview by End-Use

7.2 Global Air Entraining Agents Market Analysis by End-Use

7.3 Market Analysis of Residential by Regions

7.4 Market Analysis of Commercial by Regions

7.5 Market Analysis of Infrastructure by Regions

.toc continued

