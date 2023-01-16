1 Decene Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The major companies profiting from the growth of the decene market are DowDuPont Inc. (United States), BASF SE (Germany)

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Decene Market Value and CAGR

During the forecast period, the 1-decene market is expected to grow at an annualized CAGR of over 3%. A major factor driving 1-decene's growth will be the increasing demand for chemical intermediates from the surfactants segment. Nevertheless, unfavorable conditions arising from the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



1 Decene Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing utilization of 1-decene in the production of polyalphaolefin (PAO) is creating a positive outlook for the market. The automotive and manufacturing industries use PAO as transmission fluids, compressor fluids, lubricants that are added to lubricants, and gear oils.

In addition, the rising consumption of packaged food products is acting as another growth-inducing factor, as 1-decene is used to manufacture polymers, such as polyethylene, which are used to pack these products. Their use in the food and beverage (F&B) industry has increased due to their applications as food additives, glazing agents, and polishers.

There is a risk that electric vehicles may not be adopted as easily as they should because of their high costs. In addition, fluctuating raw material costs result in high production costs at times, which may lead to lower profit per product and hamper revenue growth in some cases.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details. https://douglasinsights.com/1-decene-market



1 Decene Market Keyplayers

The major companies profiting from the growth of the decene market are DowDuPont Inc. (United States), BASF SE (Germany), INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, LLC (United States), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)



1 Decene Market Segmentations

By Derivative

• Polyalphaolefins

• Oxo Alcohols

• Linear Alkyne Benzene

• Linear Mercaptans

• Chlorinated Olefins

• Alkyl Dimethylamine

• Di-Alkyl Diethylamine

By Application

• Synthetic Lubricants

• Plasticizers

• Polyethylene

• Surfactants

• Others



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The 1 Decene Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including 1 Decene Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The 1 Decene Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This 1 Decene Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of 1 Decene Market



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . 1 DECENE – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 By Derivative

3.7.2 By Application

3.7.3 By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL 1 DECENE MARKET ANALYSIS BY DERIVATIVE

6.1 Overview by Derivative

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Derivative

6.4 Polyalphaolefins Market by Regions

6.6 Oxo Alcohols Market by Regions

6.5 Linear Alkyne Benzene Market by Regions

6.7 Linear Mercaptans Market by Regions

6.8 Chlorinated Olefins Market by Regions

6.9 Alkyl Dimethylamine Market by Regions

6.10. Di-alkyl Diethylamine Market by Regions

…..toc continued

Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/1-decene-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/

