Refractories Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refractories Market Value and CAGR

The global refractories market is projected to grow from $33.01 billion in 2022 to $44.82 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% in forecast period, 2022-2029.

The refractories market is a booming one, and there are many reasons for this. The demand for refractories is constantly growing, thanks in part to the ever-growing use of heat and energy in various industrial applications. In this blog post, we will explore some of the key reasons why the refractories market is booming and what companies can do to take advantage of this trend. From the production process to the demand for refractories, read on to learn more about what makes this market so promising.



Refractories Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The key drivers of this growth are:

- Rising demand from the steel and cement industries for high-quality refractories

- Expanding infrastructure investments in these sectors

Growing production of base and alloy steel, which necessitates increased use of refractory materials

The key risks to this market include, increasing competition from other types of materials used in refractory applications such as clay, lime, and silica sand



Refractories Market Key players

The major players in the global refractories market are Alcoa, ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto Group, and Vale. These companies are engaged in manufacturing various grades of refractory materials such as alumina refractories (alumina trihydrate), silica refractories (including vermiculite and kaolin), and ferroalloys (ferric oxide and alloys).



Refractories Market Segmentations

By Form:

• Shaped Refractories

• Unshaped Refractories

By Alkalinity:

• Acidic & Neutral Refractories

• Basic Refractories

By End-Use Industry:

• Iron & Steel

• Power Generation

• Non-Ferrous Metal

• Cement

• Glass

• Other Industries



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Refractories Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Refractories Market, by FORM, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Refractories Market, by ALKALINITY, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Refractories Market, by END-USE INDUSTRY, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Refractories Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Refractories Market Dynamics

3.1. Refractories Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Refractories Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Refractories Market, by FORM

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Refractories Market by FORM, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Refractories Market Estimates & Forecasts by FORM 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Refractories Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Shaped Refractories

5.4.2. Unshaped Refractories

Chapter 6. Global Refractories Market, by ALKALINITY

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Refractories Market by ALKALINITY, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Refractories Market Estimates & Forecasts by ALKALINITY 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Refractories Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Acidic & Neutral Refractories

6.4.2. Basic Refractories

Toc Continue………………..



