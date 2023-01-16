Ready To Eat Meat Food Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready To Eat Meat Food Market Analysis



The global ready to eat food market is estimated to have a total value of USD 1,80,000 Mn in the year 2021 and is expected to have a robust growth while registering a CAGR (compound annual growth rate of 7.6% and reaching a total value of USD 3,77,945.81 Mn by the year 2030.

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about health benefits of plant-based diets, growing adoption of vegan and vegetarian lifestyle, and increasing demand for cruelty-free meat. The ready to eat meat food market has been segmented on the basis of product type (poultry, pork, beef), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), and end user (retailers, restaurants). Among all the product types, poultry is expected to be the largest contributor to the market during the forecast period. Several factors are responsible for the growth of this market: rising income levels in developing countries, increasing trend towards healthy eating, and increase in population that prefers plant-based diets.



Ready To Eat Meat Food Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The high demand for meat substitutes, increasing adoption of vegetarianism, and rising concern about animal welfare are some key drivers of the market growth. However, the increase in incidence of foodborne illnesses and growing health concerns among consumers are major risks hampering market growth.

There are several risks associated with the RTE market. The first is that these products may not be safe to consume. There have been reports of contamination of RTE products with harmful bacteria such as listeria, which can cause serious health problems, particularly in pregnant women and young children. In addition, there is a risk that these products may contain high levels of salt, fat or sugar which could lead to obesity and other health problems.



Ready To Eat Meat Food Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the ready to eat meat food market are Tyson Foods, JBS S.A., BRF S.A., and Smithfield Foods Corporation. These companies are primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling processed meats products such as hot dogs and bacon. Other major players include Nestle SA, Unilever NV, Mars Incorporated, and Subway Restaurants Inc.



Ready To Eat Meat Food Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Canned

• Frozen/Chilled

• Others

Segment by Application

• Convenience/Departmental Stores

• Hyper/Supermarket

• Specialty Stores



Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter



