Motor Monitoring Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motor Monitoring Market Analysis



The global motor monitoring market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2019 to 2028.

The adoption of condition monitoring with wireless IoT sensors and cloud-based software empowers industry professionals to get ahead of equipment problems and avoid downtime by accessing current, vibration, and temperature data from anywhere in a plant at any given time. This follows an ongoing trend driving the growth of the market.



Motor Monitoring Market Growth Drivers and Risks

This growth is attributable to several factors such as increase in automotive production, stringent emission norms, and growing awareness about the need for efficient motor operations. However, there are several risks that could impede this market growth including increasing oil prices, automation of manufacturing processes, and increasing cost of sensors.

However, there are several risks associated with this market that need to be considered before investing. These risks include technological obsolescence of sensors and equipment, increasing costs of maintenance, and cyber-attacks. Additionally, the global trade war could negatively impact the growth of this market.



Motor Monitoring Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the global motor monitoring market include Bosch, Continental, Denso Corporation, Faurecia, Takata Corporation, and Valeo S.A. The companies are focusing on various product segments such as performance monitors, fuel injection monitors, drivetrain monitors, engine oil level monitors etc. These players are also aggressively marketing their products across various geographies such as North America, Europe Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.



Motor Monitoring Market Segmentations

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

• Software

• Hardware

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

• Portable

• Online

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

• On-premise

• Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive & Transportation

• Power Generation

• Metals and Mining

