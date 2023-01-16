Modular Homes Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Homes Market Value and CAGR

The modular home market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. A modular home is simply a home that is made up of multiple smaller units that can be assembled together to create one large structure. With the current housing market being what it is, people are looking for more affordable and sustainable options. Modular homes are a perfect solution for this. Not only do they cost less than traditional homes, but they can also be built in a shorter time frame. This means you can get your dream home much faster than you would with a traditional house. If you’re interested in learning more about the modular home market, read on for some tips on how to get started.



Modular Homes Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Some of the growth drivers for the modular home market include increasing interest in sustainable living and energy independence, as well as an increased preference for environmentally friendly construction projects. The market also expects to benefit from increasing awareness about the benefits of prefabricated housing, such as reduced installation time and cost, lower building outputs emissions, and easier maintenance.

However, there are also risks associated with the modular home market growth. These risks include potential price volatility due to global economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, as well as shortages in skilled labor and manufacturing capacity.



Modular Homes Market Keyplayers

Some of the biggest players in the modular home market are industry leaders like Red Sea International Company (Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Bouygues Construction (Paris, France), Skanska AB (Stockholm, Sweden), and Algeco (London, United Kingdom).



Modular Homes Market Segmentations

By Application Modular Homes Market has been segmented into:

• Commercial

• Health Care

• Hospitality

• Educational

• Institutional

• Others



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Modular Homes Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Modular Homes Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Modular Homes Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Modular Homes Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Modular Homes Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL MODULAR HOMES MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Modular Homes Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Modular Homes Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL MODULAR HOMES MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Modular Homes Market

5. GLOBAL MODULAR HOMES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Modular Homes Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Modular Homes Market - By Product

5.3.1. Modular Homes Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Modular Homes Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Modular Homes Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Modular Homes Market - Product 4

6. GLOBAL MODULAR HOMES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Modular Homes Market - By Application

6.2.1. Modular Homes Market - Application 1

6.2.2. Modular Homes Market - Application 2

6.2.3. Modular Homes Market - Application 3

6.2.4. Modular Homes Market - Application 4

Toc Continue………………..



