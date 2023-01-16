Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Value and CAGR



The global market for Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation estimated at US$545.1 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$908.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The transit and ground passenger transport market is fragmented into different types, including railway systems, bus systems, airports, maritime ports, and other modes such as cycle rickshaws and walking. The rail segment is expected to dominate the transit and ground passenger transport market in terms of revenue during the period 2017- 2022 owing to its strong presence in developed countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.



Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Growth Drivers and Risks

This growth factor is driven by the increasing number of people who are choosing to commute through public transportation systems instead of owning or using personal vehicles. Additionally, advancements in technology are facilitating the adoption of new modes of transit, such as ride-sharing services and autonomous vehicles. However, there are also numerous risks that could impede this growth, such as congestion and increasing pollution levels.

However, the market risks associated with transit can be significant. These risks include security threats, accidents, and congestion. Transit operators must also contend with a variety of economic factors, such as fuel prices and inflation. In addition, transit operators may be subject to political pressures. All of these factors can affect transit ridership rates and revenue. In order to minimize these risks, transit operators must have a clear understanding of their business environment. They must also make sure that they are well prepared for any potential disruptions or challenges.



Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in this market include AC Transit (United States), Asia Metropolitan Bus Co., Ltd. (Japan), Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (Germany), China Railway Corporation Limited (China), Daimler AG (Germany), Edo Transport Corp. (Japan), FirstGroup plc (United Kingdom), Go-Ahead Group PLC (U.K.), Hong Kong MTR Corporation Limited (Hong Kong), Japan Railways Group Holdings Inc. (Japan), MTR Corporation Limited (Hong Kong), New York City Department of Transportation Services Corporation d/b/a Metro-North Railroad Company(U.S.), OCTOPUS OPERATIONS LIMITED(Australia) or Paris RATP SNCF PLAMUDOVIC SAS(France).



Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Segmentations

By Type

• Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services

• Taxi And Limousine Services

• School And Employee Bus Services

• Charter Bus Services

By Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services type:

• Commuter Rail Services (METRO And Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS)

• Public Bus Services Taxi And Limousine Services Type

• Online Taxi Services; Tele And Offline Taxi Services



Table of content

1. Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

7. Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services

7.2.2. Taxi And Limousine Services

7.2.3. School And Employee Bus Services

7.2.4. Charter Bus Services

7.2.5. Other Transit And Ground Passenger Transport



