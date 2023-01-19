Aspire is the Preferred & Strategic Partner of Twixor to enable Banks to improve their Channel efficiency
Aspire is the Preferred & Strategic Partner of Twixor to enable Banks to improve their Channel efficiency by implementing Conversational & Socio Banking ChannelGLOBAL, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems has entered a partnership with Twixor to help banks enhance digital banking experiences by powering Conversational Banking. This will provide end-to-end fulfillment via digital customer journeys on preferred social and messaging channels powered by Twixor’s patented intelligent business process automation suite.
The platform enables conversational flows where customers choose their desired service through intent-driven communications via AI/NLP (natural language processing) engines, seamless transfer to live agents where human intervention is required, and dynamic rich cards to improve user experience. It helps banks and FIs to hyper-personalize, elevate customer experience, improve customer loyalty, increase revenue and wallet-share, and lower both customer acquisition and service costs.
“I am already excited about the way we have collaborated with Twixor, during our incubation process. We have no doubt, Twixor’s conversational and socio banking channels solutions will help accelerate and enhance our holistic solution /expertise in digital channels transformation journey for banking and financial institutions.,” says Suresh Ranganathan, Global Head of Banking and Financial Services at Aspire Systems.
“We are elated to form a strong SI partnership with Aspire Systems, who are also a fellow member on the Temenos Exchange. Aspire is a globally acclaimed name in technology services. This alliance will enhance and support our implementation capabilities,” says Ashok Anand, Founder & CEO, Twixor.
About Twixor: Twixor is an enterprise-grade customer experience platform that helps financial institutions accelerate their digital journey by providing tools to enable conversational banking and automation on channels like WhatsApp, FB Messenger, Google Business Messenger (GBM), Telegram, Web Bots and others. Twixor is headquartered in Singapore, with offices pan-India, and serving a global client base, several of who are in the Fortune 500. Using patented technology, Twixors’ low-code no-code platform, that uniquely combines conversational AI and process automation, enables small and medium businesses, and enterprises with customer acquisition and customer engagement solutions.
To know more about Twixor, visit https://www.twixor.digital
About Aspire Systems: Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with leading banks and financial institutions across the globe by helping them leverage technology across every step of their digital transformation journey. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies and strategic partnerships empowers financial institutions to create superior experiences, bring operational efficiency and embrace their future. Aspire’s expansive banking landscape expertise includes retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management, financial services, and inclusive banking.
Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 4500 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of India's Top 100 ‘Best Places to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/
