Native American author, Shell Silversmith's new book, Finding My Sacred

Debut, Navajo author, Shell Silversmith's new book, Finding My Sacred is released.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her first book, Finding My Sacred, debut Navajo author Shell Silversmith delivers a cathartic, spiritual composition of literature that details her life's journey. Silversmith's debut is a work of art that will ignite a reader's soul. Finding My Sacred was released on January 15, 2023.
Shell began writing her novel in 2010 while in the throes of despair after coming to terms with a loss. She describes her work as "non-fiction, spiritual, biographical." If readers have enjoyed the works of renowned authors such as Elizabeth Gilbert, Glennon Doyle, and Cheryl Strayed, then Finding My Sacred is within that niche. The novel will inspire and help nurture one's spiritual beliefs with its flowing and surprising storyline.
Each human has the task of navigating their journey here on Earth. How a human navigates that journey is unique to everyone, depending on their upbringing, belief system, and the people surrounding them daily. Finding My Sacred is a story of life experiences, which we are all here for. It tells the story of how Shell's strong Catholic roots both helped and hindered her spiritual growth, and readers will be given a window into how life circumstances hindered her growth.
Finding My Sacred starts with Shell's visit to a confessional booth with a priest belittling her and ends with a beautiful message . According to Shell, "The ending makes me cry each time because it's that powerful! You will come away with your own sense of empowerment."
In completing the novel, Shell had assistance from her developmental editor Julie Artz, who was instrumental in achieving a compelling storyline, and Rob Bignell, who completed a thorough fact check; a final edit was done by Kristin Waller.
Here's an excerpt from Chapter 18, Higher Consciousness, in Finding My Sacred:
"I instinctively knew I was a writer and that my thoughts, ideas, and voice needed to be put in print. The concept of time was extremely different. The past, present, and future were all intertwined. I was on a different plane; everything was crystal clear, as though my human filter had been removed. The first thought that came to my mind was that the veil had been lifted."
Shell Silversmith has had a plethora of life experiences. She completed a Bachelor of Arts in Family and Human Development from the University of Utah and then became a studio technician, a teacher, social worker, and basketball coach. Her ethnicity is Navajo, and she understands both Navajo and Spanish. Her passion lies in reading classics from the likes of Nathaniel Hawthorne, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and William Shakespeare. Shell finds her purpose lies in public speaking, which allows her to help others overcome addiction, process the loss of a loved one, and people who suffer from anxiety and panic. She was awarded a fellowship to the Emerging Diné Writers’ Institute in New Mexico, which she completed in August 2022.
