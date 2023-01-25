Global Smart Home Security Market Is Projected To Grow At A 21% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart home security market. As per TBRC’s smart home security market forecast, the global smart home security market size is expected to grow to $8.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.6%.

The growth in the smart home security market is due to increasing crime rates across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest smart home security market share. Major players in the smart home security market include ADT, Amazon, Honeywell International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Ring.

Trending Smart Home Security Market Trend

Smart home security systems manufacturers are increasingly integrating technologies with visual recognition based on AI (Artificial Intelligence) in security devices. AI is developing to a new stage where the security confirmation and authentication will be processed from face and visual recognition. Home security systems such as consumer video cameras are integrated with AI technology with a new security validation framework to enhance safety and security through facial recognition, fingerprints and voice recognition. AI is proposed to be applied in smart alarms to create databases of all incoming alerts, which then could be analyzed to predict false alarms.

Smart Home Security Market Segments

•By Product: Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors

•By Application: Independent Homes, Apartments, Condominiums

•By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

•By Geography: The global smart home security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart home security is a group of physical and technological components that work together to allow users to remotely monitor and manage their houses in real-time, alerting homeowners to strange behaviour or unwanted attempts to enter doors or windows.

Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides smart home security market research insights on smart home security global market size, drivers and trends, smart home security industry major players, smart home security global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and smart home security global market growth across geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC