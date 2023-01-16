Bidding set to Close on Cactus, Texas, Commercial Property in Monroe County Texas, Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of Cactus, Texas commercial property with frontage on US 287 on January 19.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of Cactus, Texas commercial property with frontage on US 287 on January 19 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This property will make a wonderful investment,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction’s date, location, property’s address and highlights follow:
Thursday, January 19 at 5:00 PM CST
Property and Auction Address: 202 US-287, Cactus, Texas 79013
• The property is ready for it's next restaurant. It is a two in one. Truck wash with scales on one side, and a fully ready restaurant. Bonus apartment upstairs.
• For more information, visit Assiter Auctioneers at www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be held at 202 US-287, Cactus, Texas location. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For information, call Lila Monden (806) 335-6562) Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
###
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Lila Monden
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-335-6562
email us here