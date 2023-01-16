Petrosil AMEA Conference

The 2nd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition will be Organized by Petrosil on February 16th, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC in Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Region's Largest Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubes and Wax Event Comes to Dubai in February 2023

The 2nd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition will be Organized by Petrosil on February 16th, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC in Dubai. Join A Record More Than 70 Sponsors and 60 Exhibitors for the First Time Ever on February 16th, 2023 in one of Dubai's Biggest Ballrooms! A Premier Option Among Business Hotels in DIFC Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre offers 28000 sq ft of Meeting Venues. This premium, upscale and high-end event will host the region’s top bitumen, base oil, lubes, wax, RPO, petroleum and petrochemical companies from more than 25 countries. For more information visit www.amea-conventions.com

The Petrosil AMEA Convention and Exhibition is a sister brand of Petrosil’s highly successful and foremost AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and will focus on meetings, exhibitions, exchange of information and networking for the participants. Having completed multiple AMEA Conferences in the UAE and India since 2017, Petrosil will organize an annual AMEA Convention and Exhibition in Dubai to encourage and facilitate next level networking opportunities with more Exhibition Table space, more meeting rooms and leading networking tools & software. This is next level networking and deal making opportunities for the region’s top bitumen, base oil, lubes and wax players. Join the largest industry players in the AMEA region’s trading hub and unleash explosive business growth and performance. Petrosil AMEA Reached a New Milestone at the 1st AMEA Convention in Dubai on May 11th and 12th, 2022 with a Record 65 Sponsors and Exhibitors, 250 Companies and 515 Participants from 25 Countries! Now Bigger and Better with More Suppliers, Buyers and Exhibition Tables.

Dubai is a popular destination for events due to its state-of-the-art facilities, diverse culture, and year-round sunshine. The city offers a wide range of venues, from luxury hotels to outdoor spaces, that can accommodate events of all sizes. Additionally, Dubai has a strong tourism industry and is easily accessible from many major cities, making it a convenient location for attendees. The government also supports the events industry and offers various incentives for event organizers.

About Petrosil Group

The Petrosil Group is a neutral commodity reporting agency and organizer of global industry conferences and exhibitions. We offer news, reports, analysis, price benchmarks, trade data, directory databases, conferences and exhibitions to the global energy and commodity industries. Many of the world’s leading commodity companies from large multinational corporations to mid and smaller sized companies subscribe to our services and attend our conferences and exhibitions. Petrosil has launched specialized services for a broad spectrum of industries in recent years. Our reports and services enjoy a subscriber base of over 800 user licenses and our AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and Exhibition has attracted more than 400 companies since inception in 2017. For more information visit www.petrosil.com