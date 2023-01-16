Houston Musician, Entrepreneur and Author Join Forces to Tell The Untold Love Story
Houston based rapper, RAGS, Philip Balonwu, of Afrovibes Media, and Sharon C. Jenkins, Award-Winning Author, have teamed up in a unique collaboration.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston based rapper, RAGS, Philip Balonwu, of Afrovibes Media, and Sharon C. Jenkins, Award-Winning Author, have teamed up in a unique collaboration to tell the story of Princess Zara of Dala Dynasty. Jenkins wrote the story, Balonwu acted as a consultant regarding his beloved Africa, and RAGS (Anthony Sutton) wrote and produced the song I AM Love about this remarkable coming of age story.
In a distant land in the northern part of Africa is a quaint little kingdom that rivals the Wakanda legacy ruled by an African King with an iron thumb like a Yellowstone patriarch. Little does he know that a royal flower is about to blossom and upset all of his plans for eternal dominance and it all starts with an untold love story.
The musical genus of Matthew Knowles influenced Anthony at an early age. His family was friends with the Knowles and he literally watched Beyonce grow up and become the entertainer that she is today. He immediately started his music career after his brief detainment. Returning to one of his first loves was a key part of his strategy for financial recovery and philanthropy. It worked. In 2019, the Houston City Council asked Anthony to compose a COVID-19 jingle. The purpose was to share preventive measures with the citizens of the fourth largest city in America. This contract generated $18,000 for a 29 second song. Anthony Sutton’s story is a true RAGS to Riches narrative that empowers everyone he meets! He is the real deal and Houstonians recognize his love for them and this fabulous city.
Balonwu is a visionary, philanthropist, and a man of many talents. He is a serial successful entrepreneur and media personality, with a Computer Science and Technical Management degree. Due to his passion for media, he has dedicated his life to helping others and is a passionate advocate for music and the arts. His love for promoting Black culture worldwide led him to start AfrovibesVibes; Radio Station in 2016, which is dedicated to promoting African cultures through music, entertainment, and art. The station broadcasts across Africa, Europe, and the United States. Afrovibes Radio helps spread the word about African cultures and arts across the diaspora. His company, Afrovibes TV & Radio Station, is a 24/7 worldwide streaming platform on ROKU TV, Amazon Fire TV, website, and Mobile APP, and has been entertaining audiences around the world since the mid 2000s.
Jenkins is the Inspirational Principal for The Master Communicator’s Writing Services. Her business provides writing and coaching services to authors. She is also a best-selling and award-winning author. Her expertise includes business communications, entrepreneurship, book coaching, publishing, and marketing. She is affectionately known as a literary midwife; and has helped hundreds of authors birth their book babies.
The book is available on Amazon, and the song will be released on January 22, 2023. The song is available at DistroKid or available for your listening pleasures on www.afrovibesentertainment.com.
The Untold Love Story Book Trailer