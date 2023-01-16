Free Information Webinar for Virginia Tech, SPSP Product Safety Professional Certification Program

VT Research Center in Arlington, VA Society of Product Safety Professionals serves consumer product field

Details announced for early registration tuition allowance available to those registering for admittance by February 7, 2023.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A free webinar information meeting for individuals interested in participating in the 2023 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program, will take place on Tuesday, January 24, at 12 Noon p.m. (central time). Successful completion of the program will enable professionals to use the title: Certified Product Safety Professional™. The Certification program is being offered by Virginia Tech in collaboration with the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) and its education partner ADK Information Services, LLC.

Individuals can register now for the January 24 webinar to reserve a spot. The webinar is scheduled for 45 minutes.

The webinar will feature a panel of graduates of the certification program describing their experiences and other details about the program. The panelists include Shelia Gottschalk, President of SPSP (CPSP™-2019) who is retired from Hallmark Cards, where she was a product integrity leader; and Melissa Cairns, a legal specialist with 3M (CPSP™-2019).

Details for the program will be shared during the webinar, including an early registration allowance of up to $1,000 towards the program’s tuition for individuals who are paid members of SPSP. The allowance is restricted to those who are formally registering for the program by February 7, 2023. Interested individuals can apply for admission to the course by completing an application at the registration site.

The program is scheduled to begin with a 2-day opening workshop held at VT’s Arlington campus on March 22 & 23. Following a webinar series devoted to various product safety topics, the program concludes with a two-day closing assessment workshop on June 6 and 7, that includes a multiple-choice examination, an individual essay, a written case study developed by the candidate and is also discussed in an oral presentation with a review panel.

Candidates for the Professional Certification program are required to meet the following criteria:

- Possess at least 10 years of consumer product safety work experience or 7 years of experience accompanied by a related bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Eligible candidates include Individuals who work in the following sectors:

- the private sector including consumer product manufacturers, retailers, sellers, importers, or supply chain companies,

- those who serve as expert consultants to consumer product manufacturers, retailers, sellers importers, or supply chain companies such as test lab technical professionals and specialists,

- engineers including those with design, liability, reliability, and safety focus,

- attorneys practicing product liability and regulatory law,

- professional staff of industry associations with membership comprised of consumer product manufacturers, retailers, sellers, importers, and supply chain companies

- members of Non-Governmental Organizations, including the education field

- regulatory agency professionals with commensurate experience in the consumer product safety field.

Candidates must pay an application fee of $175 to cover various validation services required by the program. The tuition fee for the program is $5,400. The allowance for early registration will reduce the final tuition to $4,400 for those who are paid members of SPSP.