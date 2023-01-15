Submit Release
Roadway Closure - VT Route 4a

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

VT Route 4a W in Castleton will be closed between Drake Rd and Blissville Rd until further notice due to an active structure fire. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Bridgette Hartman

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Bridgette.hartman@vermont.gov

 

