Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms to Prevent Theft of Catalytic Converters
A fixed or mobile security platform using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.
Prevention of catalytic converter theft is key. This and other crimes can be drastically reduced by leveraging advanced AI algorithms. You can now automatically identify and prevent the theft.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Infinite Protection security integration team has released a technology-based security platform that uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to prevent the theft of catalytic converters. The theft of catalytic converters has been on the rise due to their precious metals and other valuable components. The Infinite Protection platform uses an array of sensors and cameras to detect suspicious activity and alert security personnel or police if a likely theft event is detected. Additionally, the platform has been designed to integrate with existing security systems to increase their effectiveness. By using AI, the system can learn from past events to better predict potential threats before they occur.
— Isaac Dunifon
When asked how their crime prevention platform is able to specifically stop catalytic converter thefts, the President, Isaac Dunifon, said, "Our scout's utilize advanced AI algorithms to detect suspicious behaviors such as a person positioning themselves on the ground. We also use acoustic sensors to detect the sound of power tools which are often used in catalytic converter thefts." Our platform sends an alert to security personnel or police as soon as the human posturing or sounds are detected, allowing them to respond quickly and effectively. Additionally, our platform is designed to integrate with existing surveillance systems so that police or security personnel can monitor potential suspects from a distance and intervene if necessary.
Real-Time viewing and communication options include HD video feed and audio talk down capability, giving security personnel or police the ability to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action. The platform is offered in various configurations, as a fixed or mobile solution, and with solar or wind-powered options for fast deployment. . In most instances the advanced AI algorithms can be integrated into existing IP based camera systems.
A weapon detection component is offered which can detect concealed weapons such as guns, knives, and explosives. This component uses thermal imaging technology and advanced algorithms to scan people and objects in the environment. This helps ensure that only authorized users have access to the premises and that any suspicious activity is quickly identified.
Isaac Dunifon
Infinite Protection
+1 844-637-1350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Crime Prevention Platform Highlighted at 2022 International Security Conference & Exposition