$640,000 “DAILY TENNESSEE JACKPOT” WINNER IN KNOXVILLE!

KNOXVILLE/MEMPHIS – Hooray! A lucky player in Knoxville scored a $640,000 jackpot win playing the Tennessee Lottery’s newest drawing-style game, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, while a Powerball Double Play player in Memphis won $50,000.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

The lucky $640,000 winning jackpot ticket was purchased at Gulf Mart, 238 Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Knoxville. The prize was won from the drawing held Friday, Jan. 13.

Over in Memphis, a lucky Powerball player won $50,000 last night, Jan. 14, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – the winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.

The ticket was purchased at Mitchell Tiger Mart, 315 West Mitchell Road in Memphis.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

No additional information about the winners is available until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.