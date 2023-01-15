Credit Acceptance Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Credit Acceptance To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corp. ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") CACC.

On January 4, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Attorney General's Office announced the filing of a complaint against Credit Acceptance. The lawsuit alleged that Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lender, hid the true costs of its borrowings, used aggressive debt-collection tactics, and violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other investor-protection laws.

On this news, the price of Credit Acceptance's shares fell $52.99, or over 11%, to close at $403.49 per share on January 4, 2023, damaging investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151307