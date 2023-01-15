Former Teacher Takes The Globe By Storm With His Inspiring Keynotes

Brian Aspinall - Headshot

Brian Aspinall is an educator and best selling author and is considered one of the brightest STEM innovators in education.

The key ingredient to successful leadership is not to command a group of followers, it is to generate more leaders. Every person we meet knows something we don’t.” — Brian Aspinall

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Aspinall is spreading his love for Computer Science around the globe! Aspinall is an educator and best selling author and is considered one of the brightest STEM innovators in education . He is the founder of Code Breaker Inc., an organization whose mission is to engage students and amplify voices of passionate educators who believe that all students can achieve if given a fair chance. He travels the globe speaking and leading professional development programs that inspire educators to create curious seeking individuals in classrooms built on a community of trust, risk-taking and a freedom to fail. His books, Code Breaker, Block Breaker, Risk Taker, When Passion Meets Project and Disrupt the Status Quo continue to top the charts in STEM education with a focus on rethinking assessment and evaluation.Code Breaker Inc. began in 2010 as a consulting business owned and operated by Brian Aspinall. As an elementary educator holding a degree in computer science, Aspinall sought out to highlight the importance of exposing young people to the principles of coding and computational thinking to prepare them for their rapidly changing future.He was awarded the Canadian Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence for his work with coding and computational thinking. His enthusiasm, thought leadership , and approach to building capacity within STEM education has made him an asset to school communities who were fortunate to work with him.As those in the education began to see how computer science and computational thinking met the needs of all students, the need for professional development grew. Aspinall’s work with his students was being noticed by school and district leaders, who in turn began inviting him to their schools and districts. These visits grew in frequency and soon after Aspinall found himself on the TEDx Stage and in front of international audiences sharing his message.Considered one of the brightest STEM innovators in education, he now travels the globe speaking and leading professional development programs that inspire educators to create curious seeking individuals in classrooms built on a community of trust, risk-taking and a freedom to fail.From the Code Breaker Inc. website:Our mission is simple. Engaging students. Well, it is even more than that. We believe in investing in students’ well being. We believe in educating the entire child – mind body and soul. We are working to change parameters to meet the needs of ALL students. We believe that all students can achieve if given a fair chance. We accomplish our goals by creating content. We blog, we tweet, we YouTube, we attend conferences, we lead workshops, we develop professional development programs to meet the needs of full school districts. We are passionate about inspiring educators to create curious seeking individuals in classrooms built on a community of trust, risk-taking and a freedom to fail.

Hacking the classroom | Brian Aspinall | TEDxKitchenerED