Mondelez Kinh Do supports disadvantaged people during Tết

VIETNAM, January 15 -

HCM CITY — Mondelez Kinh Đô kicks off a community programme named "See Kinh Đô, Give Tết," aiming to bring a meaningful and warm Tết (Lunar New Year) atmosphere to unprivileged children across the country.

Under the programme, the company has designed various activities to support more than 1,000 disadvantaged children in shelters across the country.

Accordingly, the children have experienced joyful moments with colourful Tết decorations, lion dance performances, and fun games to welcome the Tết festival.

As part of the programme, the company has given out thousands of gift packs, including toys, stationary and warm clothes to the children for the new year and confectionery products from the company’s famous brands, enabling them to have a happy Tết.

It is known that Mondelez Kinh Đô has deducted 10 per cent of the revenue generated from the sales on the special day 12/12 on two e-commerce channels, Lazada and Shopee, to fund this programme.

“Giving and sharing is an integral part of Việt Nam’s traditions and Kinh Đô has always stood for keeping our traditions and values alive. With the mission of building meaningful relationships with our consumers and contributing for the community, this year, Mondelez Kinh Đô gives a meaningful Tết to underprivileged children through the campaign "See Kinh Đô, Give Tết,” said Sameer Yadav, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam.

"See Kinh Đô, Give Tết" is Mondelez Kinh Đô's first programme with the participation of the community. To be part of the meaningful programme, consumers purchased the high-quality Tết products of Mondelez Kinh Đô on the special sales day of December 12. It is a practical contribution showing the Vietnamese tradition of mutual solidarity and love.

Consumers can participate in Kinh Đô’s Tết gift buses to bring the entire Tet atmosphere to disadvantaged children by signing up on Kinh Đô's fan page.

In pursuit of sustainable business development in Việt Nam, Mondelez Kinh Đô has constantly been making positive and persistent social responsibility contributions to the community over the years. — VNS