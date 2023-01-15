Jasmine Burdine Tells Unsaid Stories of Broken People Through Her Book "The Secret's of Life"

Author Jasmine Burdine was born and raised in the city of Philadelphia. It was her first heartbreak experience in middle school that inspired her to write poetry. She was never good at explaining her emotions. She sees poetry as an outlet for her emotions because it helps her grow as a person and an all-around woman. Jasmine came from a place where music and art were a getaway for her finding joy and peace. This is how her poetry book “The Secret's of Life” (ReadersMagnet; 2022) started.

“The Secret's of Life” contains different life stories of different characters and lets readers look inside the thoughts of each persona. This book of poetry serves as an avenue of unsaid thoughts, hidden pain, and broken hearts.

The author based all of these poems on the reality of young people who are lost, abused, and are still finding their identities, which are the common issues that every individual struggles with.

In this book, the secrets of life are all revealed. Every word carries creativity yet heavy meanings. Every stanza creates a deep impact that cuts through the soul of every reader.

Jasmine Burdine 's "The Secret's of Life"

“The Secret's of Life”

Author | Jasmine Burdine

Published Date | January 12, 2022

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Genre | Poetry Themes and Styles

Author Bio

