Award-Winning Author of Reflections of Me, Dr. Davetta Hammond, Confirms Date for Book Signing in Minneapolis, MN

Dr. Davetta Hammond

Reflections of Me - A Spiritual Memoir

Indignor House Publishing

Release date of March 18, 2023 for book signing of Reflections of Me at Lutunji's Palate in Minneapolis, MN

It wasn’t so much that the fear wall existed but that I carried a fear brick with me everywhere.”
— Dr. Davetta Hammond
CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House is proud to announce that Dr. Davetta Hammond will be signing copies of her award-winning book, Reflections of Me - A Spiritual Memoir, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) at Lutunji's Palate in Minneapolis, MN. Reflections of Me recently won third place in the 2022 Christian Indie Awards category of Personal Growth.

Dr. Davetta Hammond is the president and founder of Tria Lifestyle Coaching, a company that helps communities in need of health status evaluations and life management. Through a life struggling with inner demons, Davetta found courage inside her faith with God. Reflections of Me is her story of her personal struggles, spanning from adolescence to motherhood. Her success through damaged relationships in personal, professional, and spiritual life was achieved only with the help of God's gentle touch. She conquered her fear giant and broke down the walls of her feardom to find her spiritual freedom.

Davetta's memoir tells the story of how she pulled herself out of the darkness and into light. Today, she dedicates her time to empowering and educating others, including physicians on the topics of chronic condition prevention and management. Her area of focus is close to her heart, as she successfully managed her own health during a difficult period of her life, which included a diagnosis of Left Ventricular Hypotrophy, or the thickening of the walls of the heart. She conquered this through medication adherence, as well as nutrition and weight management.

She is a wife to a retired Marine, mom of four (4) biological and four (4) bonus children. She enjoys hiking the hills of California and meditating on the beach.

Please take some time out on your busy Saturday to visit Davetta at Lutunji's Palate on March 18th between 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lutunji's Palate
1400 Park Avenue South, #1010
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612)-382-2021
info@lutunjispalate.com

SATURDAY, March 18, 2023 - 9am to 2pm

https://trialifestylecoaching.com

ISBN: 978-1-953278-14-2 Hard Back
ISBN: 978-1-953278-15-9 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-16-6 eBook

Lynn Y. Moon
Indignor House
+1 757-373-7752
lmoon@indignorhouse.com
Reflections of Me Book Trailer

