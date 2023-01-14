I89 NB MM 73-MM72

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston





News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification





I89 NB between mile markers 72 and 73 will be down to one lane due to multiple crashes in the area. Also use extreme caution for icy roads reported in that area.



This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.