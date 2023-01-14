Re: I89 NB MM 73-MM72
Update to previous media release
I89 nb is now completely shut down due to a car fire at mm 71/5
Sent: Saturday, January 14, 2023 12:02 PM
To: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 NB MM 73-MM72
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 NB between mile markers 72 and 73 will be down to one lane due to multiple crashes in the area. Also use extreme caution for icy roads reported in that area.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173