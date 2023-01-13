Online learning resources – integrating gender equality and human rights in disaster risk reduction and climate resilience

Women, girls, boys, men and persons with non-binary gender identities, of various backgrounds and abilities all have different roles, responsibilities, capacities and access to resources. All these factors influence how hazards affect them, as well as how they recover and move on after disasters.

Mainstreaming gender in disaster risk reduction saves lives. It allows for women, girls, boys, men and persons with non-binary gender identities to have the best chance of preparing for, surviving, and recovering from disasters. It also strengthens the resilience of communities and is a key element to climate change adaptation and mitigation. This is why it is a cornerstone of the all-of-society approach set out in the Sendai Framework, and why goal 5 of the SDGs (on gender equality) is crucial for meeting the other goals.

This e-learning course explores practical ways for ensuring gender-equal and socially inclusive disaster risk reduction.

These e-learning courses have been developed under the Building Resilience through Inclusive and Climate-adaptive Disaster Risk Reduction in Asia-Pacific (BRDR) Programme and are the result of a collaboration between the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, Stockholm Environment Institute, Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, and Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, supported by Sida.