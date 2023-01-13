SEI Asia’s online modules explore air pollution and the world of work

Although air pollution is an increasingly critical concern in Asian countries, the associated impacts on the world of work, including workers’ health and work productivity and quality are not as well studied. These online modules will allow participants to understand the connections between air pollution, gender and work, as well as consider existing inequalities that shape uneven exposure to air pollution. The modules include narrated powerpoint presentations, infographics and podcasts highlighting case studies from Southeast Asia.

Structured as four learning modules, the first module introduces the concept of intersectionality, and explains how an intersectional lens can help participants understand disproportionate air pollution exposure. It also explains how social and gender inequalities shape individual’s and communities’ uneven exposures to air pollution. The first module includes a glossary of key concepts.

Please find the video below to attend the first module.