Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,774 in the last 365 days.

SEI Asia’s online modules explore air pollution and the world of work

Although air pollution is an increasingly critical concern in Asian countries, the associated impacts on the world of work, including workers’ health and work productivity and quality are not as well studied. These online modules will allow participants to understand the connections between air pollution, gender and work, as well as consider existing inequalities that shape uneven exposure to air pollution. The modules include narrated powerpoint presentations, infographics and podcasts highlighting case studies from Southeast Asia. 

Structured as four learning modules, the first module introduces the concept of intersectionality, and explains how an intersectional lens can help participants understand disproportionate air pollution exposure. It also explains how social and gender inequalities shape individual’s and communities’ uneven exposures to air pollution. The first module includes a glossary of key concepts.   

Please find the video below to attend the first module.

You just read:

SEI Asia’s online modules explore air pollution and the world of work

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.