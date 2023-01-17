The International Awards Associate (IAA) Presents Its Newest Addition of 2023 – the TITAN Health Awards

2023 TITAN Health Awards Call for Entries 2023 TITAN Health Awards Statuette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating yet another year of greatness and brilliance, the International Awards Associate officially launches a brand-new section of TITAN – the TITAN Health Awards. The program assumes the role of a professional platform that recognizes exceptional creativity and excellence in the ever-progressive health industry.

“Continuing our mission in honoring the best industrial excellence across all sectors, we are proud to reveal an exciting initiative that carries new directions,” exclaimed Thomas Brandt, the esteemed spokesperson of IAA. “We believe that the dedication of those in the health industry is a vital component towards the furtherance of mankind, and it is our duty to recognize such magnificent obligations.”

The award welcomes outstanding advertisers, designers, service providers, manufacturers, marketers and all healthcare associates. Commending exceptional creativity in this ever-progressive industry, the submission gates are open to those who willingly present top-notch proficiency towards the development of social-wellbeing.

The TITAN Health Awards has made necessary refinements to better include all aspects that possess unsevered connections to the industry, and introduces 17 specialized TITAN Awards categories, including Advertising, Branded Content, Mobile, Apps & Software, Video Commercial & Film, Website, Social Media, Marketing Campaign, Integrated Marketing, Strategic Program, Experimental & Immersive, Architectural Design, Interior Design, Conceptual Design, Future Innovation Design, Technology Solutions, Providers & Services, and Achievements of the Year.

In the pursuance of creative excellence, the award is honored to have received support from professionals and experts ranging across engaging industries, who hold firm beliefs in the unbiased process of evaluations. TITAN victors are divided into Category Winners of the Year, Platinum Winners, Gold Winners, and also Silver Winners. Grand victors who bear the mark of TITAN will be indulging in a wide availability of materials and resources to promote their projects, brands and services, while Category Winners will be presented with a stalwart TITAN Statuette to commend their dedications.

Through the TITAN Health Awards, IAA has resonated their vision in the acknowledgment of exceptional executions of creative advertising, marketing, designs, products, services, and excellence from all parts of the world. Therefore, the awards will set into motion on January 16, 2023, and the winners announced on June 23, 2023.

The TITAN Statuettes will remain its appearance of the legendary Mo’ai statues, and the TITAN Health Awards has reinvigorated the trophies with a touch of silver finishing that adds a sense of class to its overall visuals. In addition to the primordial versions of matte black and full gold, the TITAN statuette is the ultimate representation of transcendence.

For competition rules and entry forms, do visit: https://titanhealthawards.com/

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, TITAN Health Awards, TITAN World Innovation Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, European Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards. IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA created the TITAN Health Awards to honor evolving qualities of the global health industry.