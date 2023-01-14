Airport Antalya Transfers Announces Expansion of Airport Transfer Services
Airport Antalya Transfers Announces New routes from Antalya Airport to Pamukkale, Marmaris, Fethiye and Dalaman airport
Please be advised that the Antalya Airport Terminal 2 will be closed until April. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.”MURATPAşA, ANTALYA, TüRKIYE, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airport Antalya Transfers Announces Expansion of Airport Transfer Services
Airport Antalya Transfers is excited to announce the expansion of their airport transfer services to include new routes and destinations.
The company, which has been providing safe and reliable transportation to and from to Antalya airport for 4 years, will now be offering service from Antalya Airport and from your hotel to Pamukkale, Fethiye and Dalaman Airport.
As the services are going on airport Side Transfer and Airport Alanya transfer Additionally to airport transfer new services will be available also for same day return transfers with in acceptable waiting time period.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers even more options for their travel needs," said Mr. Metin SIRMA, General Manager of Airport Antalya Transfers. "Expanding our services to these new destinations is a natural next step for us and we are confident that it will be well-received by our customers."
The new routes and destinations will be serviced by a fleet of modern, well-maintained vehicles, driven by experienced and professional drivers. Airport Antalya Transfers commitment to customer satisfaction will continue to be a top priority, and the company will continue to offer competitive pricing and on-time service.
Travel without stress, Drivers that are kind yet respectful and competent, The Best Fleet Available, Exceptionally affordable Prices and Value,
"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible transportation experience," said Metin SIRMA. "We look forward to welcoming new customers and serving them with the same high level of service that has made us a trusted name in airport transportation."
For more information about Airport Antalya Transfers airport transfer services, or to book a reservation, please visit airportantalyatransfers.com or call +90532 411 3923
