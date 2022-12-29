Armada Tour launches it's New Portal for Travelers

Continuing to implement its strategy of expanding its Network of branches across Antalya

MURATPAşA, ANTALYA, TüRKIYE, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are happy to announce the launch of our new Airport Transfer portal.

Airport Transfer for travelers in Antalya Tourism Center

OPERATIONAL SERVICES - 29.12.2022 Antalya

Antalya, the sea, sun, history and nature commune in harmony.

Ancient cities, the sea, sun, beach, forest ... all are parts of this integrity.

Antalya is one of the most visited cities in the world and of course there are dozens of reasons for this. Those who love the sea, sand and sun and those who want to get lost in nature can find dozens of options in Antalya.

Aimed at enhancing its presence in TURKEY , to provide quality customer service and easy accessibility to its diverse product portfolio, Armada Group Tourism Automotive Foreign Trade Company has launched its newest travel portal. The opening comes in line with the company’s strategic expansion roadmap for the year which entails bringing our services and products closer to customers.

Antalya provides sea, sun beach and health tourism. Travelers are looking for more flexibility to choose their hotel and airport transfer said Mr. Metin SIRMA General Manager of " Airport Antalya Transfers " according to its press release.

Nowadays Travelers choose and book flight, hotel, restaurant, airport transfer , daily tours, they get all information about different services online, he added.

With the new portal, We will be serving Not only from Antalya airport but also from Lara and Oldtown hotels to airport and all tourism centers across Antalya Tourism Province Lara, Konyaalti, Belek, Kemer, Side, Manavgat, Alanya, Olympos, Tekirova, Camyuva tourism centers.

New portal as an authorized Airport Transportation & Tourism Travel Agency product, in addition, provides support for those who needs airport taxi , hotel airport transfer including meet greet service.

Travelers from many different countries are choosing Turkey Antalya for holiday, Mr. Sirma said:

Turkey offers affordable prices and high quality service. Armada Tour wants to become big player in tourism transportation as an airport transfer provider.

Digitalization can be used in promotional and digital marketing activities to attract more individual tourists, but also to manage operationally successful processes.

Foreign tourists who come to Antalya prefer shuttle, airport taxi, cab, shared transfer services but the most is private transfers

Many private companies and travel agencies both in Turkey and abroad are providing airport transfers in their tourism region. They generally offer shuttle, airport taxi, cab, shared transfer services at a lower cost compared to similar packages in other countries.

On the other hand, authorized licence is very important and standards are also needed for the airport transfer companies.
.
Travel agencies and private airport transfer companies interested in attracting individual travelers should undergo an international accreditation and national licence to joining the online networks.

Armada Group Tourism Automotive Foreign Trade Company is committed to enhancing the satisfaction of its customers by providing wide-ranging tourism transportation services to them, using modern technologies and high quality vehicles across its branches network in Lara Region, Oldtown Antalya and AYT Antalya Airport.

Have a safe Travel

